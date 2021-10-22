JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result declared

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result has been declared today, October 22. Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced AAT on October 18 can now check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result: Direct Link

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2021

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the designated link -- AAT 2021 result

On the next window, insert JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result

“There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT,” an official statement said.

The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 decides the cut-off marks for passing AAT. Students who qualified AAT 2021 will secure admission to B Arch programme offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

Seats will be allotted on the basis of category-wise All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2021 and BArch program will be offered only to those candidates who passed AAT 2021 exam.



