JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result To Be Announced Today

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result will be declared today. The organising body IIT Kharagpur will host the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers. JEE Advanced AAT was held on October 18.

The JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. Students will have to meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2021 to be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses in the IITs.

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2021

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in On the official website, click on the designated link -- AAT 2021 result On the next window, insert JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result

“There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT,” an official statement said.