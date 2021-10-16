JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Registration Ends Today; Exam On October 18

The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (JEE Advanced AAT 2021) will close today, October 16. JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. IIT Kharagpur is the organising body of JEE Advanced AAT. Successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2021 can register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 till 5 pm today at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2021 AAT will be heldon Monday, October 18.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor Latest: Know your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

To register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 application, candidates have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2021 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers

Step 3: On the next window, submit required details

Step 4: Select and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2021

Step 5: Fill details in the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2021

Step 6: Submit the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT application form

Click here for more Education News