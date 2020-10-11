JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results Out; Here’s Direct Link

  • Home
JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results: IIT Delhi has released the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test results on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2020 results (JEE Advanced AAT 2020 results) on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE Advanced AAT on October 8 can access their results by logging in at the website and inserting their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

The online JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. IIT Delhi conducted the test of JEE Advanced AAT.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2020 -- Direct Link

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results

The exam conducting body has declared the JEE Advanced AAT 2020 result. IIT Delhi will issue a single cut-off for all the categories of candidates. To be considered eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses in the IITs, students will be required to meet the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off 2020.

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2020

  • Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in or click on the direct link above

  • On the official website, click on the designated link -- AAT 2020 result is available on the Candidate Portal

  • On the next window, insert JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

  • Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2020 results

