JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Registration Starts At Jeeadv.ac.in

The online registration for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2020, or JEE Advanced AAT 2020, begins. Candidates can fill the JEE Advanced AAT application form online till the midnight of October 6, 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in. The application for JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architectural courses, or BArch courses, in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. The JEE Advanced AAT conducting body -- IIT Delhi, will hold the entrance test on October 8.

To register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2020 application, candidates have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Application Process

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 application is held completely online. The JEE Advanced AAT application process includes registration, choosing exam centres, filling of details and confirmation.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2020 -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2020 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers

Step 3: On the next pop-up answer Yes to “Are you interested in AAT 2020?”

Step 4: Select and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2020

Step 5: Fill the required details in the JEE Advanced application form 2020

Tep 6: Submit the JEE Advanced 2020 AAT application form