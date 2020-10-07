JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details Here

The online computer-based JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2020 (JEE Advanced AAT 2020) will be held tomorrow across the country. JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. IIT Delhi is the administering body of the test of JEE Advanced AAT. The JEE Advanced 2020 for engineering was conducted on September 27 and the results have already been declared.

Successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2020 were allowed to register online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2020 application from October 5 to October 7. IIT Delhi will not issue separate admit cards for JEE Advanced AAT. Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced admit cards issued earlier at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT admit cards will mention details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, JEE Advanced AAT exam centres and COVID-19 related exam day guidelines.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the JEE Advanced AAT exam day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, candidates will be allowed a staggered entry to the exam halls, will have to take sanitisers and wear masks at all times during the JEE Advanced exam day. The JEE Advanced AAT admit card also contains a self-declaration form. This self-declaration form will ensure that the candidate appearing JEE Advanced AAT exam is COVID-19 free and has to be submitted before the start of exam.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results

IIT Delhi will announce the JEE Advanced AAT 2020 result on October 11 according to the schedule on its official website. The exam conducting body will release a single cut off for all the categories of candidates. Students who score above the JEE Advanced AAT cut off will be considered eligible for admission to the BArch programmes in the IITs.