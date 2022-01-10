JEE Advanced 2023: Updates On Syllabus; What’s New For Students

JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus change; what's new for students

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) syllabus for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been revised for the 2023 exam. The change in JEE Advanced syllabus as per experts on the field has said that it has been done in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.

Terming the change in the syllabus as a boon for the IIT JEE Advanced aspirants, Academics Director of Vidyamandir Classes, Saurabh Kumar said: “The rationale behind revising the syllabus for JEE Advanced 2023 is in sync with the new education policy 2020, and purely aims to reduce the student’s pressure.”

The revised syllabus, according to Mr Kumar, matches with the NCERT curriculum, and despite having a lengthy syllabus in comparison to the syllabus until now, a common syllabus for boards, JEE Main and JEE Advanced will surely reduce the academic burden on a student.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates qualifying JEE Main will be eligible to take JEE Advanced for admission to the IITs.

As per the new JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus, the Physics section will include topics under the broad categories of General Physics, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electromagnetic waves and Optics. While the Chemistry section will cover topics including the States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, and Molecular Structure, the Mathematics section will include Sets, Relations, and Functions, Algebra, and Matrices.

What’s New For JEE Advanced 2022 Aspirants

Candidates who had applied to take the JEE Advanced in 2020 or in 2021 but were absent for the examination due to reasons associated with Covid, will be allowed to directly reappear in 2022. Also candidates who have appeared in Class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 for the first time will also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2022.