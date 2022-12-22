  • Home
The online registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 will begin on April 30, 2023. However, for foreign nationals the registration will be from April 24, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 22, 2022 9:46 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2023 On June 4; Important Dates Here
JEE Advanced 2023

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 exam on June 4 2023. Eligible candidates can check the details regarding the JEE Advanced 2023 exam on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admission to the Bachelor, Integrated Master, and Dual Degree programmes at the India Institute of Technology’s (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2023 will consist of two question papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Each question paper will consist of three sections– Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The question papers will consist of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers to some of the questions. The JEE Advanced 2023 question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages.

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates

EventsDates
Online registration beginsApril 30, 2023
Online registration for foreign candidates beginsApril 24, 2023
Online registration closes (foreign candidates included)
May 4, 2023
Last date for fee payment for registered candidates (foreign candidates included)May 5, 2023
Admit card downloading scheduleMay 29 - June 4, 2023
Date of examJune 4, 2023
