JEE Advanced 2023 On June 4; Important Dates Here

JEE Advanced 2023

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 exam on June 4 2023. Eligible candidates can check the details regarding the JEE Advanced 2023 exam on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admission to the Bachelor, Integrated Master, and Dual Degree programmes at the India Institute of Technology’s (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now! Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Advanced previous year question papers. Click Here Browse: Know all about JEE Advanced - A Complete Guide. Download Now

JEE Advanced 2023 will consist of two question papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Each question paper will consist of three sections– Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The question papers will consist of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers to some of the questions. The JEE Advanced 2023 question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages.

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates