JEE Advanced 2023: NCPCR Writes To NTA To Review Exam Criteria Restricting 2021 Candidates

JEE Advanced 2023: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in its letter addressed to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced conducting body, to re-evaluate the criteria for the JEE Advanced 2023, according to which 2021 applicants are not allowed to take the exam.

NCPCR in a letter to NTA stated that it has discovered from JEE Advanced candidates who claim that 12th graduates of 2021 are not qualified for the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 and are requesting an additional try. Students who took the JEE Advanced 2022 exam said that the questions were zoomed in up to 300 per cent, causing them to often scroll and waste time.

Many JEE Advanced 2021 applicants, who were qualified to take the JEE Advanced 2022 exam but were unable to because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are asking for a third compensatory try for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam.

The NCPCR letter reads: “Several more representations have been received in the Commission from JEE Aspirants wherein it has been stated that as per eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2023, 12th board graduates of the year 2021 are not eligible to appear for the JEE examination. It has been requested that eligibility criteria is put under review and reconsidered so that students get an extra attempt for JEE Advanced 2023. It has also been mentioned in one of the representations that aspirants faced problems while answering questions for IIT JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam because the zoom of the questions was 300% due to which the candidates had to scroll horizontally and vertically and valuable time was lost”.