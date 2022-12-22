JEE Advanced 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Details For Foreign Nationals, Registration Fee

JEE Advanced 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 information brochure today, December 23. Candidates can now check and download the JEE (Advanced) 2023 information brochure through the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the brochure, information for foreign national candidates and details on the registration fee is also released by IIT Guwahati.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now! Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Advanced previous year question papers. Click Here Browse: Know all about JEE Advanced - A Complete Guide. Download Now

The online registration process for the JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam will begin on April 30. The deadline to complete the online registration process is May 4 and candidates can pay the registration fee till May 5, 2022.

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory for candidates.

Candidates who qualify for the JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor, Integrated Master, and Dual Degree programmes in all the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2023-24. Also Read || "Centre Must Relax Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main, Advanced 2023," Says Karti Chidambaram

JEE (Advanced) 2023: Information For Foreign National Candidates

Eligible foreign candidates can complete the online registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 from 10 am on April 24 to 5 pm on May 4, 2023. The last date for acceptance of registration fees from foreign candidates is 5 pm on May 5, 2023.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying in India or abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023, are not required to appear in the JEE Main 2023 and can register directly for JEE (Advanced) 2023 after the fulfilment of other necessary eligibility criteria.

JEE (Advanced) 2023: Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Categories Fee Female candidates (all categories) Rs 1450 SC, ST, and PwD candidates Rs 1,450 All other candidates Rs 2,900





Foreign Nationals