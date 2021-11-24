JEE Advanced 2023 To Follow Revised Syllabus; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus out

Joint Entrance Exam- Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be conducted as per the new syllabus released today, on November 24. JEE Advanced revised syllabus will be followed from 2023. Candidates who aim at getting admission to the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) can check the JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Revised Syllabus: Direct Link

A statement on the official website reads: "The Revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is Online. Please check the revised syllabus by Clicking here."

Revised syllabus for all three subjects-- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics has been released and candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2023 will have to adhere to the revised syllabus while preparing for the examination.

What is JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced is an engineering entrance examination that is conducted for admission to IITs. Candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced get admission to various engineering programmes offered by IITs. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates need to qualify JEE Mains and attain designated rank.

This year, top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Mains were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2021 result was out on October 15. A total of 1,41,699 students took the IIT entrance exam in 2021, of whom 41,862 have qualified.