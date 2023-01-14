JEE Advanced 2023: FAQs On Eligibility, Candidate's Category, IIT Admission Out

JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs released

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Aspirants can check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs available on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The Institute has answered a total of 66 questions pertaining to eligibility, category, documents, admission, marks and others.

IIT Guwahati will commenced the Advanced exam registration on May 5, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023. The exam will be held online in computer based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: YES. You are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023, provided you also satisfy all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure (see Clause11. Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023).

Question: I appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class 12 (or equivalent) examination board declared the results before October 25, 2021. I appeared for both JEE (Advanced) 2021 and JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: No. You are not eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Question: What is meant by SCRIBE (Amanuensis)?

Answer: Scribe (Amanuensis) helps the candidate only for reading the question and/or keying in the answers as per the directions of the candidate. A scribe will neither explain the question nor suggest a solution.

Question: Who is a “person with Benchmark Disability”?

Answer: A “person with benchmark disability” means a person with not less than 40 per cent of a specified disability where specified disability has not been defined in measurable terms and includes a person with disability where specified disability has been defined in measurable terms, as certified by the certifying authorities (section 2(r), RPwD act 2016).

Question: Is writing Paper 1 and Paper 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023 compulsory?

Answer: Yes, writing both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is compulsory in JEE (Advanced) 2023.