JEE Advanced 2023 Date Announced; Details On Application Date, Eligibility, Syllabus

JEE Advanced 2023 will held on June 4

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will administer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for 2023 session. The JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 4. The examination will consist of two papers (paper 1 and paper 2) of three hours duration each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 to 12 pm and paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. It is compulsory for candidates to appear in both the papers.

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 will start on April 30 and will close on May 4, 2023. The online registration for foreign candidates will start on April 24. The JEE Advanced admit card download link will be activated between May 29 and June 4, 2023. The registration fee for SC, ST, and PwD, and female candidates is Rs 1,450, while all other candidates will have to pay Rs 2,900.

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility Criteria: For Indian Nationals

On the basis of performance: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2023. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10 per cent for GEN-EWS, 27 per cent for OBC-NCL, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 per cent is open for all.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years

Appeared in Class 12 Exam: Candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Earlier admission at IITs: A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting "online" / at a "reporting centre" in the past. Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2022 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Syllabus

IIT Guwahati has also issued the revised syllabus for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates appearing for IIT JEE 2023 examination can check the revised syllabus in detail from the official website. Te Institute has issued the revised syllabus all the three subjects-- Maths, Physics and Chemistry (Physical, Organic and Inorganic).