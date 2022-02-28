JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear

JEE Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign centres

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign countries and at any foreign centres this year. The decision to not conduct JEE Advanced in foreign countries and centres has been made considering the ongoing pandemic situation. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, the application for which will start from June 8 to June 14, 2022. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense (including travel, etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of Government of India and their respective countries of residence,” an official statement said.

Candidates who are not citizens of India, OCI, PIO card holders will be treated as foreign nationals.

For candidates from SAARC countries, the JEE Advanced 2022 application fee is USD 75 and for non-SAARC country applicants, the fee is USD 150. The registration fee, the official statement added, does not include service charges, processing fees and any other charges that the banks may levy. The JEE Advanced registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE Advanced 2022, are not required to write JEE Main 2022 and may register for JEE Advanced 2022 directly.

JEE Advanced 2022 Notification: Direct Link