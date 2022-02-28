  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear

JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, the application for which will start from June 8 to June 14, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 5:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 On July 3, Check Schedule
IIT Bombay To Conduct JEE Advanced 2022; Website Launched
JEE Advanced 2023: Updates On Syllabus; What’s New For Students
JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed 2020, 2021 Attempts Can Directly Appear In 2022
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance Exam To Have Revised Syllabus; Check Here
SC On Dalit Boy Who Missed IIT Bombay Admission: 'Deal With This Student With Humanitarian Approach'
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
JEE Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign centres
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign countries and at any foreign centres this year. The decision to not conduct JEE Advanced in foreign countries and centres has been made considering the ongoing pandemic situation. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, the application for which will start from June 8 to June 14, 2022. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

Recommended: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.

BTech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 45 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

Pursue BTech @VIT. #1 Private Engineering College by NIRF. Apply Now Through VITEEE

BTech Admissions @Amrita University. Ranked amongst top 100 Universities in the World by The Times Impact Rankings 2021. Apply Now

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense (including travel, etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of Government of India and their respective countries of residence,” an official statement said.

Candidates who are not citizens of India, OCI, PIO card holders will be treated as foreign nationals.

For candidates from SAARC countries, the JEE Advanced 2022 application fee is USD 75 and for non-SAARC country applicants, the fee is USD 150. The registration fee, the official statement added, does not include service charges, processing fees and any other charges that the banks may levy. The JEE Advanced registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE Advanced 2022, are not required to write JEE Main 2022 and may register for JEE Advanced 2022 directly.

JEE Advanced 2022 Notification: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced Notification JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
IIT Madras To Offer Master’s Programme In International Interdisciplinary
IIT Madras To Offer Master’s Programme In International Interdisciplinary
India’s Growth Depends On Its Achievements In Science And Technology: MoS Education Subhas Sarkar
India’s Growth Depends On Its Achievements In Science And Technology: MoS Education Subhas Sarkar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................