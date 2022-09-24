  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced Toppers Continue To Head To IIT Bombay; Computer Science Top Choice

JEE Advanced Toppers Continue To Head To IIT Bombay; Computer Science Top Choice

According to statistics available with JoSAA, 93 top candidates had chosen IIT Bombay as their first preference, and 69 of them made the cut in the first round of seat allocation for the IITs.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 2:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Meet The JEE Advanced 2022 Achievers
IIT Bombay To Declare JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Today
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: AIR 3 Topper Thomas Biju Of Kerala Aspires To Do CSE From IIT Bombay
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates
JEE Advanced Toppers Continue To Head To IIT Bombay; Computer Science Top Choice
JEE Advanced 2022 toppers continue to choose IIT Bombay
New Delhi:

Sixty-nine of the top 100 JEE Advanced rank-holders have secured a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, continuing the trend of past several years. Of these, 68 have chosen Computer Science Engineering while one has opted for "Engineering Physics". According to statistics available with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), 93 top candidates had chosen IIT Bombay as their first preference, and 69 of them made the cut in the first round of seat allocation for the IITs. Twenty-eight candidates among the top 100 have got admission in IIT Delhi and three in IIT Madras.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Last year, 62 of the top 100 Joint Entrance Exam JEE Advanced rank-holders got into IIT Mumbai, up from 58 in 2020. Sixty-two candidates among the top 100 had joined IIT Bombay in 2019 while the number was 59 in 2018.

IIT Bombay remains the first choice among the top 500 JEE Advanced rankers too -- 173 of them have found a seat in IIT Bombay, 127 have got into IIT Delhi. IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur all have fewer than 50 from among the top 500 candidates.

The JEE Advanced was conducted on August 28 and the result was declared on September 11. JEE Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.

As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both paper one and two in JEE Advanced 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified of which 6,516 are female. A total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all the 23 IITs this year, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates.

This marks a marginal increase in the number of seats from the last year. The JoSAA will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Result Soon, Official Website To Check
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Result Soon, Official Website To Check
GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points
GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out At Cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out At Cuet.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................