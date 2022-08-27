JEE Advanced 2022 Tomorrow; Important Tips For The Night Before, Exam Day

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2022 will be held on Sunday, August 28. The exam will commence from 9 am, the paper will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Krishna Chaitanya Kasula, Head, South India, Myclassroom shares some important tips with Careers360 for candidates to follow a day before exam. According to Mr Kasula, "It's quite common among the majority of students to give up their preparation or become casual thinking JEE Advanced is not their cup of tea. But if we see the data of previous years, a decent proportion of students fare well in JEE Advanced compared to JEE Mains." READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2022: Last-Minute Preparation Tips To Score High | Know How To Avoid Mistakes

JEE Advanced 2022: What To Do A Night Before Exam?

Health Is Wealth: Eat light and stay fit on the night before exam. No junk and drink lots of water

Intellectual Stamina: Stay active in the JEE timings. Advanced is a six-hour test on the same day in two phases. It takes a lot of strength to be active for six long hours. So practice maintaining the same routine of activities between 9:00 AM-1:00 PM, then take a rest for an hour and start studying again from 2 to 6 PM. This will set your circadian rhythm and will keep you active during the exam

Set Your Brain Free: Advanced is an exam where on the exam day you should get the right ideas and your intuition should support you. So a good night's sleep and a positive mindset are highly needed

No Last minute Reading: Don't read anything new in the last few days. Just revise what you already did. Go through the papers that you already solved

Don't be Judgmental: The pattern keeps changing every year. So read the instructions around the marking scheme thoroughly. Don't make any assumptions

Positive Six Hours: What matters is how well you used your six hours of exam time. Don't rush, advanced is not a speed test, it's just a timed test. Don't make any silly mistakes as questions will be tougher and scoring will be lower. Check twice. Be positive always. If you're stuck, have some water, take a few deep breaths, recall a good memory and move-on.