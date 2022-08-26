JEE Advanced 2022: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam

JEE Advanced 2022 exam on Sunday, exam guidelines here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. The jeeadv.ac.in website is hosting the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card. The JEE Advanced admit cards also has mention of JEE xam guidelines. Candidates will have to follow the JEE Advanced 2022 exam guidelines on the day of exam.

JEE Advanced 2022: Things To Do Before Exam

Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of the downloaded JEE admit card and a valid original photo identity card

Only pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottle, downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates must report to the examination centres well in advance, and carry out the requisite formalities which will be mentioned in the admit card. Examination centres shall remain open from 7 am

Candidates arriving after the start of the exam will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall

JEE Advanced 2022: Instructions To Follow During Exam

One scribble pad will be provided to a candidate. The candidate must sign the scribble pad after entering her or his name and the JEE Advanced 2022 registration number in the space provided

Mark attendance during both the papers by signing in the roll list

After the start of paper 2, candidates must hand over the admit card, containing the duly filled and signed self-declaration form to the invigilator. If any candidate misses to hand-over the admit card, action, including disqualification from the exam, may be taken

JEE Advanced 2022: Things To Do After Exam