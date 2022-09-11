JEE Advanced 2022 Result Out; R K Shishir Secures Rank 1, Tanishka Kabra Is Female Topper

Image credit: IIT Bombay release Meet the JEE Advanced 2022 toppers

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified in JEE Advanced 2022 this year, the result was announced today, September 11. According to IIT Bombay, R K Shishir topped the engineering entrance exam this year with 314 marks. The female topper is Tanishka Kabra with 277 marks, her overall rank is AIR 16. The second and third rank holders are Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil respectively. The IIT Bombay has also released the category-wise merit list. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, the pass percentage in JEE Advanced 2022 is 26.17 per cent, slightly dipped from the last year which was 30 per cent. "A total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females," the release read.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Merit List

AIR 1- R K Shishir

AIR 2- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

AIR 3- Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

AIR 4- Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

AIR 5- Mayank Motwani

AIR 6- Polisetty Karthikeya

AIR 7- Pratik Sahoo

AIR 8- Dheeraj Kurukunda

AIR 9- Mahit Gadhiwala

AIR 10- Vetcha Gnana Mahesh.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers (Category Wise)

General- R K Shishir (IIT Bombay)

OBC-NCL- Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha (IIT Madras)

Gen-EWS- Polisetty Karthikeya (IIT Madras)

SC- Dayyala John Joseph (IIT Madras)

ST- Lovesh Mahar (IIT Delhi)

GEN-PwD- Ojas Maheshwari (IIT Bombay)

GEN-EWS-PwD- Gaikoti Vignesh (IIT Madras)

OBC-NCL-PwD- Omkar Ramesh Shirpure (IIT Bombay)

SC-PwD- Prakash S Rathod (IIT Bombay)

ST-PwD- Tadar Simi (IIT Guwahati).

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. Students who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 will get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.