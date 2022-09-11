Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage in JEE Advanced 2022 was 26.17 per cent

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday, September 11 released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) in which a total of 40,712 candidates have cleared the IIT-admission test recording a pass percentage of 26.17 per cent. The pass percentage this year witnessed a slight dip in comparison to previous years; in 2021 the pass percentage in the engineering entrance was 30 per cent, while 28.64 per cent in 2020. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

According to IIT Bombay, over 1.55 lakh (1,55,538) candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 held on August 28, out of which, 40,712 candidates have qualified. The number of female candidates cleared the engineering entrance are 6,516 and male candidates- 34,196. A total of 145 candidates from abroad got qualified in the JEE Advanced 2022. Also Read | Meet the JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers

The IIT Bombay has also released the merit list rank-wise and category-wise. R K Shishir from IIT Bombay zone topped the JEE Advanced 2022 this year followed by Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy (AIR 2) and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (AIR 3). The female topper is Tanishka Kabra with 277 marks, her overall rank is AIR 16.

Zone-wise, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras have the most successful candidates, while IIT Kanpur has just one candidate in top 100. IIT Delhi has 22 candidates in top 100.

As per IIT Bombay, the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

Maximum aggregate marks: 360 (180 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2) Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2).

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process will commence from September 12, and the registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022 will begin from September 11. The AAT 2022 will be held on September 14.