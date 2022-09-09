JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year which was held on August 28. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

As per the JEE Advanced result data of last five years, around 30 per cent of the candidates qualified for the IIT admission test. However, in 2021, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison with the candidates qualified in the last three years. A total of 30 per cent candidates qualified for the IIT admission test in 2021, 2020- 28.64 per cent, 2019- 23.99 per cent, 2018- 21 per cent, 2017- 31.99 per cent.

JEE Advanced 2022: Last Five Years' Result Dates

2021- October 15

2020- October 5

2019- June 14

2018- June 10

2017- June 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was earlier released on September 3, the final answer key, result will be out on September 11 after reviewing the objections received on the answer key.

The successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in for updates on JEE Advanced 2022 result.