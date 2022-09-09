  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last year, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase to 30 per cent in comparison with the candidates qualified in the last three years

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 4:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
IIT Madras Alumni Create Website, Hold Interactive Sessions To Facilitate Aspirants Choose Right Branch, IITs
JEE Advanced College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top IITs
JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens; Check Steps, Last Date
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year which was held on August 28. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

As per the JEE Advanced result data of last five years, around 30 per cent of the candidates qualified for the IIT admission test. However, in 2021, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison with the candidates qualified in the last three years. A total of 30 per cent candidates qualified for the IIT admission test in 2021, 2020- 28.64 per cent, 2019- 23.99 per cent, 2018- 21 per cent, 2017- 31.99 per cent.

JEE Advanced 2022: Last Five Years' Result Dates

  • 2021- October 15
  • 2020- October 5
  • 2019- June 14
  • 2018- June 10
  • 2017- June 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was earlier released on September 3, the final answer key, result will be out on September 11 after reviewing the objections received on the answer key.

The successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in for updates on JEE Advanced 2022 result.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced result JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................