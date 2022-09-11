JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet The Female Toppers

Image credit: shutterstock.com Meet the JEE Advanced 2022 female toppers

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result was announced on September 11, Tanishka Kabra topped in the female category with 277 marks. Ms Kabra from IIT Delhi zone secured All India Rank (AIR 16). The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) released the list of female toppers zone-wise. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

According to IIT Bombay, the second and third female toppers are- Palli Jalajakshi from IIT Madras with AIR 24 and Jaladhi Joshi from IIT Bombay with AIR 32 respectively. Also Read | Meet the JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Female Toppers

Rank 1- Tanishka Kabra (AIR 16)

Rank 2- Palli Jalajakshi (AIR 24)

Rank 3- Jaladhi Joshi (AIR 32)

Rank 4- Jahnvi Shaw (AIR 258)

Rank 5- Vidushi (AIR 440)

Rank 6- Sneha Pareek (AIR 447)

Rank 7- Pragati Agrawal (AIR 545).

This year, a total of 40,712 candidates got qualified in the JEE Advanced 2022, out of which 6,516 are female and 34,196 are male. The pass percentage recorded at 26.17 per cent. R K Shishir from IIT Bombay zone topped the JEE Advanced 2022 this year followed by Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy (AIR 2) and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (AIR 3).

The JEE Advanced 2022 result is available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.