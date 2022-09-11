JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet All India Girl Topper Tanishka Kabra

All India Girl Topper, IIT Delhi Zone Topper - Tanishka Kabra

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 result has been declared today, September 11, Tanishka Kabra has secured AIR 16 and topped in the all-India female category. Tanishka has secured 277 marks out of 360 marks and became the IIT Delhi Zone Topper as well. Ms Kabra is a student of Aakash BYJU’S, from SG Highway Branch in Ahmedabad. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has also released the list of JEE Advanced female toppers zone-wise. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

Ms Kabra said she believes in “small wins”. “I feel small milestones keep me motivated and help me stay the course in the long run. I had many of them: Olympiads and other tests. But a lot of students don’t have short-term goals. They focus only on JEE Main and Advanced. I think it is not advisable,” she said.

Tanishka’s father is a government employee, and her mother, a homemaker. Her only sister, also a student of Aakash BYJU’S, has a MBBS degree, and is currently doing her internship. Tanishka choose to pursue engineering for higher studies as she was extremely good in maths and science. Even as she pursued board exams at school, she kept clearing the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers one after another in Mathematics, Astronomy, and Physics. She was also selected to represent India for the International Olympiad for Chemistry.