JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks

JEE Advanced 2022 Category-Wise Cut-Offs

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 result on September 11. Once declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the JEE Advanced result, the IIT Bombay will also announce the cut-off scores for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology across the country. The candidates will get admission to IITs on the basis of merit list prepared through JEE Advanced cut-off scores and percentage marks.

The IIT Bombay will also release the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates. Moreover, the Institute will also announce the candidate’s rank in Common Rank List (CRL), qualifying rank for General, OBC, SC/ST, and other categories. Candidates can check JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off (qualifying) and minimum percentage marks to get shortlisted in the rank list in detail here.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Last Year's Cutoff (Category-Wise)

Category Minimum Marks (In Each Subject) Minimum Marks (In Aggregate) Common rank list (CRL) 6 63 OBC-NCL 5 56 GEN-EWS 5 56 SC 3 31 ST 3 31 Common-PwD (CRL-PwD) 3 31 OBC-NCL-PwD 3 31 GEN-EWS-PwD 3 31 SC-PwD 3 31 ST-PwD 3 31 Preparatory course (PC) 0 9

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Minimum Percentage Marks Required