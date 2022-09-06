  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 result on September 11.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 1:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
IIT Madras Alumni Create Website, Hold Interactive Sessions To Facilitate Aspirants Choose Right Branch, IITs
JEE Advanced College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top IITs
JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens; Check Steps, Last Date
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Out, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks
JEE Advanced 2022 Category-Wise Cut-Offs

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 result on September 11. Once declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the JEE Advanced result, the IIT Bombay will also announce the cut-off scores for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology across the country. The candidates will get admission to IITs on the basis of merit list prepared through JEE Advanced cut-off scores and percentage marks.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The IIT Bombay will also release the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates. Moreover, the Institute will also announce the candidate’s rank in Common Rank List (CRL), qualifying rank for General, OBC, SC/ST, and other categories. Candidates can check JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off (qualifying) and minimum percentage marks to get shortlisted in the rank list in detail here.

Also Read|| JEE Advanced College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top IITs

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Last Year's Cutoff (Category-Wise)

Category

Minimum Marks

(In Each Subject)

Minimum Marks

(In Aggregate)

Common rank list (CRL)

6

63

OBC-NCL

5

56

GEN-EWS

5

56

SC

3

31

ST

3

31

Common-PwD (CRL-PwD)

3

31

OBC-NCL-PwD

3

31

GEN-EWS-PwD

3

31

SC-PwD

3

31

ST-PwD

3

31

Preparatory course (PC)

0

9

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Minimum Percentage Marks Required

CategoryMinimum Percentage Of Marks

(In Each Subject)

Minimum Percentage Of Marks

(In Aggregate)

Common rank list (CRL)

5

17.50

OBC-NCL

4.50

15.75

GEN-EWS

4.50

15.75

SC

2.50

8.75

ST

2.50

8.75

Common-PwD (CRL-PwD)

2.50

8.75

OBC-NCL-PwD

2.50

8.75

GEN-EWS-PwD

2.50

8.75

SC-PwD

2.50

8.75

ST-PwD

2.50

8.75

Preparatory course (PC)

0.75

2.625

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Invites Applications For Fellowships, Research Grants; Apply Now
UGC Invites Applications For Fellowships, Research Grants; Apply Now
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Tomorrow; Details Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Tomorrow; Details Here
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Extends Application Process Deadline; Details Here
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Extends Application Process Deadline; Details Here
NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow
NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................