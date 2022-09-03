IIT Madras alumni has created a website, hold interactive sessions to help aspirants choose right branch, IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras alumni have created a website to facilitate JEE Advanced candidates to make an informed choice of the branch they intend to choose and the IIT they seek to join. The alumni have started an interactive event called ‘AskIITM’. “Since IIT JEE aspirants are choosing their branches and IITs in JoSAA in the next few weeks, alumni of IIT Madras are highlighting the reasons why it is important to make an informed choice,” an IIT Madras statement said.

As part of ‘AskIITM’ event, the alumni have created a website - askIITM.com - where students can ask questions about IIT Madras. Further there is an Instagram page - @askiitm - which profiles current student life and alumni stories. Students from various top schools and coaching institutes have been invited to meet and ask questions, the institute said.

The ‘AskIITM’ Event was held in Hyderabad today, September 3 with a similar event held at IIT Madras campus on Friday, September 2.. A virtual tour called ‘Day at IIT Madras’ has been scheduled for September 17. The highlight of the event will be the live interactions with Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras.

The event is being held now as the JEE (Advanced) 2022 results are scheduled to be announced on September 11 with admission process starting on September 12.

Speaking about this initiative, Professor Kamakoti, who was a counsellor for incoming IIT students for 10 years - from 2000 to 2009, said, “For a student just finishing school, selecting the next step is a very important act that shall determine his/her professional career. Through this effort, we are trying to reach out to a large number of aspirants and help them at this crucial juncture of their life by providing answers to many of their questions.”

The alumni mentioned that it is important for students to go through the information available, ask questions and make informed decisions. “There is a reason IIT-M is ranked #1 for four years in a row. And students should go into the reasons and find out more,” the alumni added.