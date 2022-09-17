  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders

The annual scholarships of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech and BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 1:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur To Host Smart India Hackathon 2022 Software Edition
IIT Kanpur, KGMU Lucknow Announce SIB-SHInE Programme Fellows Batch For 2022-23
IIT Kanpur Develops Application To Assist Children Diagnosed With Dyslexia, Dysgraphia
IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL On Research, Development In Defence, Aerospace Sectors
IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare
IIT Kanpur, AUS Sign Agreement For Advanced Drone Data Analytics
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders
JEE Advanced top 100 rank holders will get special scholarships in IIT Kanpur
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will offer a special scholarship programme for the all India top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2022. The scholarship -- Bright Minds Scholarships, has been awarded for the second year in a row this time. The initiative, an IIT Kanpur statement said, constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2022. The scholarships will cover all the expenses including tuition and living during their stay at IIT Kanpur.

The scholarships were introduced for the first time last year and are established with the support from IIT Kanpur alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The sole objective behind the scholarships is to encourage and reward meritorious students. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence, the statement added.

The annual scholarships of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech and BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year. IIT Kanpur aims to ensure that not a single meritorious student should face any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints.

An undergraduate student at IIT Kanpur typically spends Rs12 lakhs through the four-year BTech and BS programme, the statement added. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance and transport.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Won't Allow Erosion Of Autonomy Of State Universities, Says Kerala Governor
Won't Allow Erosion Of Autonomy Of State Universities, Says Kerala Governor
BR Ambedkar University Releases Admission Brochure For UG, PG Programmes
BR Ambedkar University Releases Admission Brochure For UG, PG Programmes
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
CEE Kerala KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out; Details Here
CEE Kerala KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................