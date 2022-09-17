JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders

JEE Advanced top 100 rank holders will get special scholarships in IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will offer a special scholarship programme for the all India top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2022. The scholarship -- Bright Minds Scholarships, has been awarded for the second year in a row this time. The initiative, an IIT Kanpur statement said, constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2022. The scholarships will cover all the expenses including tuition and living during their stay at IIT Kanpur.

The scholarships were introduced for the first time last year and are established with the support from IIT Kanpur alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The sole objective behind the scholarships is to encourage and reward meritorious students. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence, the statement added.

The annual scholarships of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech and BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year. IIT Kanpur aims to ensure that not a single meritorious student should face any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints.

An undergraduate student at IIT Kanpur typically spends Rs12 lakhs through the four-year BTech and BS programme, the statement added. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance and transport.