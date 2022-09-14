JEE Advanced 2022 Result: CRL 3 Biju Thomas Cheeramvelil Of Kerala Aspires To Do CSE From IIT Bombay

Image credit: SP Babu JEE Advanced 2022 CRL 3 Biju Thomas from Kerala

The JEE Advanced 2022 Common Rank List (CRL) 3 topper Biju Thomas Cheeramvelil Of Kerala aspires to do Computer Science Engineering (CSE) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Mr Thomas, who appeared from the IIT Madras zone, scored 100th percentile in JEE Mains 2022. Sharing his JEE Advanced 2022 success story, his mentor Ajit Dubey said that Biju Thomas has been a sincere student throughout. Mr Thomas was a student of Vishwa Prakash Central School Thirumala. He has scored 99.4 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12th exam this year.

Mr Thomas, the JEE Advanced 2022 CRL 3 topper has also topped the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), Mathematics Olympiad and has bagged all-India rank (AIR) 11 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam. The CRL 3 topper always had an inclination toward Mathematics and hopes to do research in Mathematics as well.

His father an ISRO Engineer and his mother an Assistant Professor of English inspired him to take his dream career forward. Mr Thomas’s father brought him books from libraries to be studied along with his IIT study materials, while his mother always ensured his health and sleep are not compromised. The topper said he made sure that he sleeps eight hours every day.

Sharing his preparation strategy, the topper said: “I completed my NCERT first and then delved into standard IIT JEE preparation books including SC Verma for Physics and other study materials.”

“After my JEE Main exams, I started preparing for JEE Advanced. I started practicing descriptive and subjective questions after JEE Mains,” Mr Thomas added.

In addition to his normal classes in school and coaching centre, his mentor Mr Dubey from Math IIT Learning Pvt. Ltd said that Thomas Biju used to do 50 questions from each part of JEE Advanced syllabus daily. During free time, the topper played chess and football with his brother. Thomas Biju did not use mobile phones or watched television during his preparation and used the internet for educational purposes only.