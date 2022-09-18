JEE Advanced 2022 Result, CAT 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events In September

Academic activities in September 2022.

In the month of September, many important educational events took place and are also about to begin. To brief about the top events of September which include the JEE Advanced 2022 result, IIM CAT 2022 registration last date, JoSAA counselling, MAT exam, IGNOU MBA 2022 registration last date, NEET PG counselling, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result and more a list is given below.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have cleared the IIT admission examination. R K Shishir from IIT Bombay zone topped the JEE Advanced 2022 this year.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration started on September 12. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible for JoSAA Counselling. Candidates can apply online for JOSAA counselling through the official website- josaa.nic.in. The last date to apply for JoSAA 2022 counselling is September 21.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay announced the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 result on September 17. The candidates can check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 examination was held on September 14. The entrance examination is held for admission to BArch programmes.

IIM CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process on September 21. The candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

AIMA MAT 2022 Exam: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the MAT 2022 computer-based test (CBT) mode examination on September 18. The exam will be for a duration of 2.5 hours. The paper will have 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission process for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme is ongoing. Candidates can apply online for the IGNOU MBA programme till September 22 through the official website- ignou.ac.in.