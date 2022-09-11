JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 result today

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result on September 11. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, the IIT Bombay will also announce the JEE Advanced cut-off scores and category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

IIT Bombay will also release the candidate’s rank in Common Rank List (CRL), qualifying rank for General, OBC, SC/ST, and other categories. The admission to IITs across the country will be done on the basis of merit list prepared through JEE Advanced cut-off scores and percentage marks. Last year the JEE Advanced cut-off for Common rank list (CRL) was 63 marks while for the General-Economic weaker section (GEN-EWS) the cut-off marks was 56. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off (qualifying) marks considered in the rank list in detail here.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Last Year's Cut-off (Category-Wise)

As per the previous year cut-offs, the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off will be different for categories including General, OBC, SC or ST, and PwD. Moreover, the candidates qualifying the JEE Advanced 2022 minimum cut-off will be mentioned in the common rank list. The JEE Advanced cut-off marks for admission will be in the form of opening ranks and closing ranks. H

However, the IITs across the country will publish their separate cut-off ranks for each course.