JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2022: The candidates can download the response sheets on the website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 10:43 am IST
JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here
Download JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The candidates can check and download the response sheets on the website- jeeadv.ac.in. According to the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, the preliminary answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Click on download response sheet link
  3. Enter your application number, password
  4. JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 question papers were earlier released on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on Sunday, August 28.

The candidates who have successfully qualified JEE Advanced can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

