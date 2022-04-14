JEE Advanced 2022 Rescheduled, To Be Held On August 28

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates for the 2022 exams have been rescheduled. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. The application process for JEE Advanced 2022 will be held from August 7 to 11, 2022. The last date to pay application fees is August 12. The candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced can download their admit card from August 23 to 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in morning and afternoon shifts; the paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be released on September 11. "The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on provisional answer key from September 3 to 4. The final answer key and result will be released on September 11," read the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule. The seat allocation process will commence from September 12.

Meanwhile, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be held on September 14, and the result will be declared on September 17, 2022. The AAT 2022 application process will be held from September 11 to 12. For details on JEE Advanced schedule, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.