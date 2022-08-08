JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held August 28

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been started from today, August 8. "The JEE (Advanced) registration portal will be open for eligible candidates to register from 4 PM on August 8," the website mentioned. The candidates can apply on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in, the registration process will be closed on August 11 (5 PM).

The candidates need to upload the following documents to apply for JEE Advanced 2022- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if any; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter, if required; and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Apply At Jeeadv.ac.in

Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form with all asked details Upload the scanned documents as asked Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways Submit and save the application form for future use.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held August 28. The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Around 2.5 lakh qualified candidates in JEE Main can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. The entrance exam is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate programmes across IITs.