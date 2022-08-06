JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Start Tomorrow; Details On Application Process, Exam Dates

JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registrations will start tomorrow, August 7. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 through the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination on August 28. The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2022 and meet the cut-off score of the top 2,50,000 successful candidates are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. The entrance exam is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate programmes across IITs. The candidates will get admission to the following courses on the basis of their performance in JEE Advanced 2022.

Courses Offered By IITs

Bachelor of Technology (BTech) - 4 years

Bachelor of Science (BS) - 4 years

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) - 5 years

Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Dual Degree BTech-MTech) - 5 years

Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Dual Degree BS-MS) - 5 years

Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech) - 5 years

Integrated Master of Science (Integrated MSc) - 5 years

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Start date of JEE Advanced 2022 application - August 7, 2022

Last date to submit online application - August 11, 2022

Last date for fee payment - August 12, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card - August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam date - August 28, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Fees

Female candidates (all categories) - Rs 1,400

SC, ST, and PwD candidates - Rs 1,400

All other candidates - Rs 2,800

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. Complete the registration process by filling all the required details. Cross-check application details and click on the submit tab Upload necessary documents and pay the application fees Download the confirmation page for future reference.

List of Documents Required