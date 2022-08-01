JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Process To Commence From August 7; How To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for JEE Advanced 2022 till August 11

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process will commence from August 7, the candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in till August 11. JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28; paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper two from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced admit card will be released on August 23, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till August 28. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Release Date And Time

The candidates who will apply for JEE Advanced 2022 need to follow these following steps:

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Apply

Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 official website - jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2022 login id and password Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details Upload the scanned documents as asked Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways Submit and save the application form for future use.

JEE Advanced 2022: List of documents

Students who are applying for JEE Advanced 2022 will be required to submit some asked documents including:

Class 10, 12 marksheet

Caste certificate (if required)

Physical Disability certificate, or PwD certificate (if required)

Birth certificate

A gazette showing the change of name if it is different from the Class 10 th marksheet

General Economic Weaker Section (GEN EWS) certificate (if required)

Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer(OBC NCL) certificates (if required).

For foreign candidates applying for JEE Advanced, following documents are required- photograph, signature, photo ID proof, Class 12 marksheet, birth certificate for age proof, citizenship certificate/ passport, testimonial (optional), OCI / PIO card and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or birth certificate.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.