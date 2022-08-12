JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today

JEE Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended.

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended. The candidates can apply till August 12 (8 PM). IIT Bombay in a tweet mentioned, "The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today."