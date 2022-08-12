  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended. The candidates can apply till August 12.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 11:45 am IST

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended.

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended. The candidates can apply till August 12 (8 PM). IIT Bombay in a tweet mentioned, "The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today."

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
