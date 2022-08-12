JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended. The candidates can apply till August 12.
JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended. The candidates can apply till August 12 (8 PM). IIT Bombay in a tweet mentioned, "The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today."
