JEE Advanced 2022 Registration For Foreign Candidates Begins; Important Dates, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 application form for foreign candidates is now available on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Foreign national candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 till August 11 and the last date for fee payment is August 12. "Foreign candidates who have appeared or appearing for Class 12 abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

Foreign candidates residing in SAARC countries including India will have to pay USD 75 (Rs 6,000) as the application fee, while candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries will have to pay USD 150 (Rs 12,000). These candidates have to upload the scanned images of the following documents.

List of Documents Required

Photograph

Signature

Photo identity proof

Citizenship certificate or passport

Birth certificate for age proof

Class 12 (or equivalent) mark sheet

Testimonial (if required)

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2022

Go to the official website -- jeeadv.nic.in Click on the link that reads, "Click here to register' Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill the online application Upload necessary documents and submit the application fees Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination for IIT admissions will not be conducted at any foreign examination centre. Like last year, this time also foreign national candidates willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will have to take the test at centres in India, following the required local travel norms of the Government of India and their respective countries.