  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Registration For Foreign Candidates Begins; Important Dates, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration For Foreign Candidates Begins; Important Dates, Other Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 8:02 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August
JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Process To Commence From August 7; How To Apply
JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Application Process, Details
JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Rescheduled, To Be Held On August 28
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration For Foreign Candidates Begins; Important Dates, Other Details Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 application form for foreign candidates is now available on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Foreign national candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 till August 11 and the last date for fee payment is August 12. "Foreign candidates who have appeared or appearing for Class 12 abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

Foreign candidates residing in SAARC countries including India will have to pay USD 75 (Rs 6,000) as the application fee, while candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries will have to pay USD 150 (Rs 12,000). These candidates have to upload the scanned images of the following documents.

List of Documents Required

  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Photo identity proof
  • Citizenship certificate or passport
  • Birth certificate for age proof
  • Class 12 (or equivalent) mark sheet
  • Testimonial (if required)

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2022

  1. Go to the official website -- jeeadv.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, "Click here to register'
  3. Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill the online application
  4. Upload necessary documents and submit the application fees
  5. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination for IIT admissions will not be conducted at any foreign examination centre. Like last year, this time also foreign national candidates willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will have to take the test at centres in India, following the required local travel norms of the Government of India and their respective countries.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Banaras Hindu University Launches Annie Besant Fellowship; Apply By August 5
Banaras Hindu University Launches Annie Besant Fellowship; Apply By August 5
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download SOL Hall Ticket
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download SOL Hall Ticket
From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August
From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check Minimum Passing Marks
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check Minimum Passing Marks
List Of New UG, PG Programmes Launched By IITs This Year
List Of New UG, PG Programmes Launched By IITs This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................