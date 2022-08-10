JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow; Details On Application Process, Exam Date, Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will be closed tomorrow, August 11. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till August 11 (5 PM). JEE Advanced application fee for the general category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.

The candidates need to generate JEE Advanced USER ID and password before applying. They need to upload the following documents- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if any; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter, if required; and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Syllabus, Mock Test | Previous Year's Question Papers, Exam Pattern Explained

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in Complete the registration process by filling all the required details Pay the non-refundable application fee Then submit the application form Save and take printouts of the confirmation page for future references.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28, the paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The question paper will be divided into two sections of three hours duration. The question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.

For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.