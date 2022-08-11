JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Ends Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will be concluded today, August 11. As per the official notification, JEE Advanced application process will be closed at 5 PM today. The application fee for the general category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.

The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in using USER ID and password. They need to upload the JEE Advanced 2022 following documents- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if any; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter, if required; and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.

They need to follow the following steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2022. Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in and then complete the registration process by filling the required details. Pay the non-refundable application fee and then submit the application form. Download and take printouts of the confirmation page for further references.

The exam will be held on August 28, here in detail the JEE Advanced 2022 paper pattern- there will be two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be for a duration of three hours. Multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type will all be included in the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper.

The question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam. For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.