JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Commence Today

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 8:56 am IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28
JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence from today, August 7. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28. As per IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from 10 am today and will be closed on August 11 (5 PM). JEE Main 2022 Result Live

The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The application process for the general category candidates is Rs 2,800, SC/ ST/ PWD- Rs 1,400, female candidates- Rs 1,400.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Complete the registration process by filling all the required details
  3. Cross-check application details and click on the submit tab
  4. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fees
  5. Download the confirmation page for future reference.
