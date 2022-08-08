JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process has been started from today, August 8. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till August 11. The top 2.5 lakh students can apply for JEE Advanced 2022, the candidates need to register first and generate their USER ID and Password. Register here to fill JEE Advanced 2022 registration form

Once the USER ID and password gets generated, they need to upload the following documents- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if any; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter, if required; and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate. The application process for the general category candidates is Rs 2,800, SC/ ST/ PWD- Rs 1,400, female candidates- Rs 1,400.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Apply At Jeeadv.ac.in

Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form with all asked details Upload the scanned documents as asked Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways Submit and save the application form for future use.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28. The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.