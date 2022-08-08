  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee

The candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam online through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination is August 11.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 8:58 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins
JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Details On Eligibility Criteria, Relaxation
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Application Deferred Due To Delay In JEE Mains 2022 Result
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Commence Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Start Tomorrow; Details On Application Process, Exam Dates
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has started today, August 8. The candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam online through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination is August 11. The eligible candidates can appear in the JEE Advanced exam on August 28. The application fee for the General category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The applicants who qualified in the JEE Main 2022 and secured the cutoff score among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates can sit for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination. The entrance exam is conducted as a selection process for admission to different undergraduate programmes across IITs.

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Steps

  • Open the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

  • Registration by filling in all the required details.

  • And then click on the submit button.

  • Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fees as per your category.

  • Download and take the printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Categories

Amount (in Rs)

Female Candidates (all categories)

1400

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates

1400

All other candidates

2800

Foreign Nationals (including OCI/PIO)

Categories

Amount (in USD)

Candidates residing in SAARC countries (including India)

75

Candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries

150

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced date JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Live | CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Ahmedabad University's Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on Psychology Society
Ahmedabad University's Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on Psychology Society
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
One Vice-Chancellor Each From Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Community In Central Universities: Ministry
One Vice-Chancellor Each From Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Community In Central Universities: Ministry
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................