JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins; Application Steps, Fee

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process has started today, August 8. The candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam online through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination is August 11. The eligible candidates can appear in the JEE Advanced exam on August 28. The application fee for the General category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.

The applicants who qualified in the JEE Main 2022 and secured the cutoff score among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates can sit for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination. The entrance exam is conducted as a selection process for admission to different undergraduate programmes across IITs.

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Steps

Open the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Registration by filling in all the required details.

And then click on the submit button.

Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fees as per your category.

Download and take the printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Categories Amount (in Rs) Female Candidates (all categories) 1400 SC, ST, and PwD Candidates 1400 All other candidates 2800

Foreign Nationals (including OCI/PIO)