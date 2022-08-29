  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers Released; Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 papers one and two are available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 8:57 am IST

JEE Advanced 2022 papers are available at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) released the question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) for both the sessions. JEE Advanced 2022 papers one and two are available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday, August 28 in two shifts; paper one between 9 am and 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The candidates who have appeared in the IIT admission test in both the sessions analysed the paper as easy. The experts also reviewed the paper as moderate and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis | Morning session | Afternoon session

According to Mohammad Kashif Alam, Top IIT JEE Educator at Unacademy, "the Physics paper had questions largely from Modern Physics and Optics, Chemistry had a mix of Physical and Organic Chemistry questions while Maths paper had tricky questions from PNC and Calculus."

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till September 4. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and will release the final answer key and result on September 11.

The successful candidates can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process to take admission in the IITs. The JoSAA counselling process will commence on September 12.

