JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow; Know Marking Scheme Of Paper 1, 2

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced provisional answer key will be issued tomorrow, September 3. The jeeadv.ac.in website will host the provisional JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys. The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer keys will enable a candidate who has taken the IIT entrance exam on August 28 to check and predict their scores. The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer keys can also be challenged by the candidates between September 3 and 4.

JEE Advanced 2022 was held for two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers had three sections each. The total marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were 180 each. Each section of JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The maximum marks for each part were 60. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and 2 were 24, the maximum marks for Section 3 was 12.

JEE Advanced Paper 1 Marking Scheme

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 Section 1

Full marks: +3 for the correct answer Zero Marks: 0 in all other cases

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 Section 2

Full marks: +4 If only (all) the correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen Zero Marks: 0 If none of the options are chosen Negative Marks: -2 In all other cases

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 Section 3

Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct, Zero Marks: 0 if none of the options are chosen Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

JEE Advanced Paper 2 Marking Scheme

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Section 1

Full marks: +3 for the correct answer Zero Marks: 0 if unattempted Negative Marks: -1 in all other cases

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Section 2

Full marks: +4 If only (all) the correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen Zero Marks: 0 If none of the options are chosen Negative Marks: -2 In all other cases

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Section 3