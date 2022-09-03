JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key today

The provisional answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be issued today, September 3. The jeeadv.ac.in official website will host the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key provisional. The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key can also be challenged by the candidates between September 3 and 4. JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday, August 28. Candidates’ JEE Advanced response sheets have already been made available on the website. JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Live

JEE Advanced 2022 was held for two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers had three sections each. The total marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were 180 each. Each section of JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The maximum marks for each part were 60. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and 2 were 24, the maximum marks for Section 3 was 12.

The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11. The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced will be able to take part in the JoSAA counselling process which is scheduled to start on September 12.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Download Provisional Answer Key