JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens; Check Steps, Last Date

The last date to raise objection against the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key is tomorrow, September 4.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 12:17 pm IST
JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens; Check Steps, Last Date
JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key objection window open till tomorrow 5 pm.
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 provisional answer key today, September 3. The last date to raise objection against the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key is tomorrow, September 4. Candidates can raise objections by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced – jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to challenge the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key. Candidates who have any objection to the responses in the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key can raise their concerns regarding the same along with supporting documents till 5 pm tomorrow.

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  • Visit official website- jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link.
  • Enter the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.
  • Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection.
  • Upload the supporting documents.
  • Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

After the evaluation of the provisional answer key, the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key will be declared on September 11, 2022.

