JEE Advanced 2022: Previous Year's Question Papers, Exam Pattern Explained

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2022 on August 28. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 will consist of two question papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates are required to appear for both papers to qualify the exam. The IIT Bombay has also uploaded the previous year's question papers on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can thoroughly read the JEE Advanced previous question papers to get familiar with the exam pattern and prepare their strategies accordingly.

"The JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2022 (JAB 2022). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2022 will form the basis for admission in all the IITs in the academic year 2022-23," said a statement in the information brochure.

The JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The JEE Advanced examination will consist of two papers -- paper 1 and paper 2.

The duration of each paper will be 3 hours (180 minutes).

Each question paper will consist of three separate sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

JEE Advanced 2022 question paper has been designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.

The marking scheme will be provided to candidates at the time of examination. However, there will be negative markings for some of the questions.

The question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.

In case, if any question is found incorrect, the question(s) will be dropped and full marks for that question(s) will be awarded to all candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2022 application process for foreign candidates is underway, while the registrations for Indian nationals will commence from August 7 to August 11, 2022. The IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced admit card online on August 23 and candidates can download it till August 28, 2022. The admit card will include the details like -- candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category.

IIT Bombay will announce the JEE (Advanced) 2022 result on September 11 and the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 counselling process will start from September 12, onwards.