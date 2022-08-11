  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates

To prepare for the JEE advanced exam the candidates can go through the JEE Advanced exam pattern, solve the previous year's question paper, take mock tests, check video lectures by experts and a lot more.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 6:54 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2022: Preparation Tips, Guidelines For Candidates
The candidates can go through the JEE Advanced exam pattern, solve the previous year's question paper, take mock tests, check video lectures by experts, study from the NCERT books and a lot more.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The JEE Advanced registration process has ended today, August 11 and the exam date is approaching soon, which is August 28. To avoid any kind of mistakes in the JEE Advanced examination, candidates need to make an effective study plan and prepare well in advance. The candidates can go through the JEE Advanced exam pattern, solve the previous year's question paper, take mock tests, check video lectures by experts, study from the NCERT books and a lot more.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held in online mode. The JEE Advanced question paper will be divided into two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Each of the JEE Advanced papers will be for a duration of three hours. The JEE advanced 2022 exam will include questions from physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2022: Preparation Tips

  1. The candidates should draft a well-planned schedule and study daily as per the prepared plan.

  2. Go through and solve from the previous year's question papers as it will help to understand the type of questions and pattern of the exam.

  3. The students can also study from NCERT books, textbooks that are specifically made for JEE exams, Youtube video lectures from experts etc.

  4. Keep consistency in learning and do through revisions even if you think you have covered all of the topics.

  5. It is very important for the candidates to keep track of the mistakes they are making, as it will help them to rectify and prepare for the exam without any flaws.

  6. Above all get plenty of sleep and have your food in time. Do not overthink and let it affect your mental health and it will worsen things more.

JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time

  2. Read all the questions carefully on the question paper.

  3. The candidates have to appear in both paper 1 and paper 2 of the JEE advanced exam.

  4. It is mandatory to wear a face mask provided by the exam centre.

  5. The candidates are allowed to carry a personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle.

  6. Candidates are required to submit a copy of the JEE Advanced admit card to the exam invigilator.

