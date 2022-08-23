JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Ace IIT Entrance Test

JEE Advanced 2022 preparation tips

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be held on August 28. Candidates preparing for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam must be in the last phase of their preparations. JEE Advanced is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates must be worried about what to study and how to prepare for the IIT entrance test in the last few days. Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards have been issued today at jeeadv.ac.in.

To ease the stress, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC); Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW (PhysicsWallah) and Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert have provided tips for the students to ace the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 test.

Preparation Tips For JEE Advanced 2022

“The question asked in the JEE Advanced, being multi-conceptual, requires not only a solid foundation in the subject knowledge but also concept clarity along with high IQ, high analytical skill, high resolving power & high strike rate to get through it,” Mr Kumar in a statement said.

JEE Advanced paper, Mr Batlish said, has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multichoice type with either single correct answer or multi correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi correct answers.

The FIITJEE expert further added: “The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two/three decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.”

Last-Minute Preparation Tips For JEE Advanced 2022

Instead of diving into the books at the last minute, solve two-three sample papers beforehand to clear doubts. Solving the IIT JEE Advanced sample papers will also be good practice prior to the exam.

Go through the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2022 to ensure that no section or topic is left out

Avoid late-night studies during the last phase of preparation

Before leaving for the exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary things with them including JEE Advanced 2022 admit card

Sharing the preparation tips, Mr Pandey said: “Assess your strengths and weaknesses. Don't try to match your friends' or competitors' pace but make your preparation timeline as per your convenience. Secondly, understand the syllabus. Always keep important topics, chapters with more marks weightage, and potential 5-mark or 10-mark questions at the tip of your fingers. These elements are crucial in scoring a high percentage."