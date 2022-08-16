JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation: Check Previous Years' Question Paper Links

JEE Advanced 2022 question paper from previous years

Candidates preparing for JEE Advanced 2022 would now have an idea of the exam pattern. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. While paper 1 of JEE Advanced exam will be held between 9 am and 12 noon, paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The engineering aspirants can access and download the JEE Advanced previous year question papers from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced is a national-level exam conducted in online mode for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2022, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

JEE Advanced Previous Years’ Question Papers: Direct Link

Candidates can also prepare with the JEE Advanced 2022 mock test links and free study materials available without any cost. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode, candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website -- jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers for some of the questions.