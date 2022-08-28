JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Easier In Comparison To Paper 1' But Lengthy, Experts Review Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Expert Analysis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) today, August 28. The JEE Advanced paper 2 was easier in comparison to JEE Advanced paper 1 conducted in first shift. The duration of the paper 2 was three hours. Aspirants were asked to solve 54 questions in total with 18 questions in each subject -- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. The maximum marks for each. h subject was 60. The students associated with FIITJEE found the overall level of JEE Advanced paper 2 as moderate and lengthy.JEE Advanced 2022 Live

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now



Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

There were three sections in each part -- 1, 2 and 3. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and Section 2 were 24, the maximum marks for Section 3 were 12. Section one had 8 questions in with integer type answers, the answer of which was a positive number only. The marking scheme for this section contains three marks (+3) for each correct answer. One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer while no marks will be deducted if the question is left unattempted.

The second section of the question paper had six questions with four options in which one or more than one option(s) were correct. The marking scheme of this section includes four marks (+4) if only (all) the correct options are chosen, three marks (+3) if all the four options are correct but only three correct options are chosen. Two marks (+2) will be awarded if three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen, one mark (+1) will be awarded if two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen. The section include negative marking of two marks (-2) in all other cases.

Section 3 of JEE Advanced 2022 paper two was consisted of four questions with four options in each in which only one of the four options was correct. Marking scheme in this section includes three marks (+3) for each correct answer. One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer while no marks will be deducted if the question is left unattempted.

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2: Analysis By FIITJEE

Chemistry(Easy) - Balanced section. In Physical Chemistry, there were questions from Electrochemistry, Mole concept, Surface Chemistry, Thermodynamics & Chemical Kinetics. Organic Chemistry was well distributed with more mixed concept-based questions. No direct questions in Inorganic Chemistry, there were questions from p-block specially reaction based. Physics(Moderate & Lengthy) - There were more concept based and covered all chapters. Students reported this section to be moderate. Questions were asked from Optics, Kinematics, Work Power & Energy, Rotational Motion, Thermodynamics mixed with Surface Tension, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, Magnetism. Mixed concepts questions took more time, so some students found this section lengthy. Mathematics(Moderately & Lengthy) - There were more questions from Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. Questions were mixed concept questions clubbing two chapters asked from Functions & Progressions, Application of Derivatives clubbed with Differential Equation, Circle clubbed with Trigonometry, Vectors clubbed with Matrices, and some direct questions from Hyperbola, Ellipse, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Definite Integration with Inverse of function. Questions had lengthy calculations.

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2: Analysis By Aakash BYJU’S

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S has also shared the expert analysis of JEE Advanced paper 2. The students associated with Aakash BYJU’S found the overall level of JEE Advanced paper 2 as moderate but lengthy. As per the students’ analysis, physics and maths being almost equally spread across the complete JEE Advanced syllabus, with chemistry more biased for the organic portion. JEE Advanced paper 2 was a bit longer compared to paper 1.

Physics - Lengthy but moderate, with the balance of Class 11th and 12th.

Chemistry - Lengthy compared to paper 1 moderate, with more weightage on organic and less on inorganic.

Maths - Lengthy and moderate, balanced between Class 11th and 12th.