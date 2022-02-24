JEE Advanced 2022 dates announced

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates for the 2022 exams have been announced. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, the application for which will start from June 8 to June 14, 2022. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 dates, the online declaration of final answer key and the result will be announced on July 18.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2022 dates are yet to be announced. Also candidates who were eligible and applied for JEE Adavnced last year but could not take it will get another chance to take it in 2022. This is an one-time measure taken considering the COVID-19 situation. However, the students must successfully register for the JEE Advanced 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee.

“Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022,” it said.